Giants' Eli Manning: Likely to start Week 16
Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said it's a pretty good assumption Manning will start against the Cardinals in Week 16, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Manning enjoyed a vintage performance in Sunday's 34-29 loss to the Eagles, completing 37 of 57 passes for 434 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. There's been talk of the Giants taking a look at rookie third-round pick Davis Webb, but it's also possible the team decides to let Manning finish out the season. It sounds as if the veteran will get at least one more start, heading to Arizona for a tough matchup against the Cardinals on Christmas Eve.
