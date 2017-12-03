Giants' Eli Manning: May be considering retirement

Manning's father, Archie, intimated Thursday that his son could be considering retirement after the 2017 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "There's no sense speculating," Archie said, regarding Eli's future in the NFL. "If he's still there, we don't know what their future plans are, if other people are there. And you have no idea what other teams will think of a 37-year-old quarterback. You don't have any idea. Eli might say, 'I've had enough. I'm feeling good. I've got a beautiful wife, three little girls, I'm healthy. And that's it.' So there's no sense speculating."

Manning will see his streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts come to an end Sunday against the Raiders after Giants head coach Ben McAdoo announced earlier in the week that the 2-9 team would give Geno Smith a look as the team's starter. Manning, who is slated to serve as the backup, has reportedly been helping Smith prepare for the start behind closed doors this week, but it's believed he and the Giants could be headed for a parting of ways this offseason. Manning could have some appeal in 2018 to a contending club looking for a veteran quarterback to lead the offense, but he'll likely take his time after the current campaign ends to weigh his options and determine if gearing up for a 15th NFL season is something he wants to do.