General manager Dave Gettleman doesn't sound entirely committed to retaining Manning for 2019, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports. "You don't know what can happen," Gettleman said Wednesday. "We're evaluating everything and we just have to keep moving forward."

Gettleman spoke with the media less than an hour after coach Pat Shurmur, who said Manning will be back with the Giants in 2019. It sounds like the two bosses aren't quite on the same page, though both were complimentary of Manning's 2018 performance, pointing to subpar play on the offensive line as an explanation for the 38-year-old's inconsistent performance. With Gettleman refusing to rule out the possibility of adding another veteran quarterback, the Giants are staying open to all options at the position, including the use of an early draft pick. The team surely plans to make a decision on Manning before March 17, at which point he's due to receive a $5 million roster bonus.