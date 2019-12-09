Giants' Eli Manning: May replace Jones beyond Week 14

Manning, who will start Monday's game against the Eagles, could remain in the lineup beyond Week 14 with Daniel Jones (ankle) expected to be sidelined around 2-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

After sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Week 13 loss to the Packers, Jones wasn't able to practice at any point this week, though he was able to rid himself of a walking boot. While ditching the boot amounts to a sign of progress, the rookie signal-caller doesn't look like he's currently on pace to play Week 15 against the Dolphins, though the Giants haven't officially commented on his status beyond the Monday night game. Jones' absence will at least allow Manning to takes snaps for the first time since Week 2, providing the veteran with another chance to show teams around the league that he still has something left in the tank. Though Manning's contract will expire after the season, sources close to the 39-year-old believe he's open to continue playing if the opportunity to start exists with another team, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.