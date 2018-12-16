Giants' Eli Manning: May stick with team in 2019

The Giants have been impressed with Manning's play in recent weeks and could keep the veteran quarterback on the roster in 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "He is, from what I understand, playing his way onto the roster in 2019," Rapoport said of Manning on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football Weekend" program. "Sources I talked to, were adamant, no decision has been made firmly. This is an offseason situation. But the way he has been playing, the way he has held up certainly opens up the possibility that he is back in 2019."

It's quite the turnaround in fortunes for Manning, who looked to be in jeopardy of losing his starting role to either Kyle Lauletta or Alex Tanney heading into a Week 9 bye. Though the Giants could give Lauletta some reps in Weeks 16 and 17 if the team is officially eliminated from the postseason, Manning will at least be under center Sunday against the Titans after posting a 10:2 TD:INT and 7.6 YPA over the past five games. If the Giants do decide to bring Manning back in 2019, he would be owed $16.5 million and wouldn't necessarily be locked in as the starter throughout the season in the event a young quarterback emerges as a viable successor.