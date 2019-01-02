Giants' Eli Manning: Mediocre season
Manning finished the year with passable cosmetic stats - 4,299 yards, 7.5 YPA, 21 passing TDs and 11 picks - but a look under the hood tells a different story.
Manning took 47 sacks (10th) for 358 yards (6th), despite rushing for only 20 yards and fumbled seven times. In other words, he got nailed for huge losses like many scrambling QBs do without making up for it with positive gains. He also managed only 21 TDs (24th) on 576 attempts (10th), despite having Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley on his team. The Giants could save $17 million in cap space if they cut him before June 1, but as of now, the team hasn't indicated whether it plans to bring Manning back.
