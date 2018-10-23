Giants' Eli Manning: Nearly hits 400 yards

Manning completed 27 of 38 passes for 399 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

Manning had his share of head-scratching plays, but a trio of long gains ultimately saw him finish with a season high in passing yards. In fact, Manning stunningly completed three throws of 50-plus yards, including a 58-yarder to Sterling Shepard on the team's final offensive drive. That series was capped by a one-yard touchdown to Odell Beckham, but only after two feeble attempts from the 37-year-old Manning to sneak it in himself. Overall, it was a greatly improved showing from the signal-caller, but a couple of failed red-zone opportunities prevented what could've been an even better performance.