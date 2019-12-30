Giants' Eli Manning: Non-committal on future in NFL

Manning said Monday that he'll take time this offseason to determine whether he wants to retire from the NFL or continue his career in 2020, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

If Manning is serious about playing in 2020 and there's still a market for his services, he'll likely have to don a different uniform, as the 38-year-old acknowledged he wasn't interested in returning to the Giants for another year of backing up Daniel Jones. During his four starts in 2019, Manning completed 91 of 147 passes (61.9 percent) for 7.1 yards per attempt, six touchdowns and five interceptions, guiding the Giants to a 1-3 record in those contests.