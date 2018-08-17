Giants' Eli Manning: Not likely to play much Friday
Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com relays that he'd be "surprised to see much" from Manning in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Look for the veteran QB to see more action in the third week of the preseason versus the Jets, but for now the Giants appear inclined to take it easy on the likes of Manning and Odell Beckham, who isn't expected to play Friday.
