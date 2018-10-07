Giants' Eli Manning: Notches season high in yardage
Manning completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Panthers.
Manning averaged a healthy 9.1 yards per attempt as he set a new season high in yardage. His production was fueled by some big plays to his top weapons, including fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley as the Giants nearly pulled off a breathtaking comeback. Manning did throw interceptions on back-to-back drives in the second half, ending a streak of three straight games without a pick, which was his longest since the 2012 season. The veteran certainly has the playmakers around him to post strong numbers on a weekly basis and he'll look to do just that Thursday against the Eagles.
