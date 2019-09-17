Giants' Eli Manning: Out as starter
The Giants announced Tuesday that Daniel Jones will replace Manning as the team's starting quarterback Week 3 versus the Buccaneers.
Former head coach Ben McAdoo memorably benched Manning in favor of Geno Smith for one game in 2017, but the two-time Super Bowl MVP's move to the bench looks to be a permanent one this time around. The Manning-led offense sputtered in two rather non-competitive losses to begin the season, with the signal-caller completing 62.9 percent of his passes for only 6.2 yards per attempt to go with three turnovers (two interceptions, one lost fumble). Jones, a rookie first-round selection, showcased an accurate arm in the preseason and during garbage time in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, which likely made coach Pat Shurmur more comfortable in pulling the plug on Manning. The 38-year-old, who carries a $23.2 million cap hit this season, now becomes the NFL's priciest backup quarterback.
