Giants' Eli Manning: Picked off twice in loss

Manning completed 26 of 45 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing once for two yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.

Manning was putrid in the first half, completing just nine of 19 passes for 74 yards and an interception. He showed some life in the fourth quarter, converting on 4th-and-2 in the red zone with a nine-yard pass to Cody Latimer before hitting T.J. Jones for a four-yard touchdown two plays later to pull within seven. That's as close as New York would get, as the Bills responded with a touchdown of their own to take a 28-14 lead and proceeded to intercept Manning on a deep ball. Manning's improvement after halftime gives him some breathing room when it comes to retaining the starting job over rookie Daniel Jones, but his lack of receiving weapons and eroding skills make Manning a low-tier fantasy option.