Giants' Eli Manning: Picked off twice in loss
Manning completed 26 of 45 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing once for two yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.
Manning was putrid in the first half, completing just nine of 19 passes for 74 yards and an interception. He showed some life in the fourth quarter, converting on 4th-and-2 in the red zone with a nine-yard pass to Cody Latimer before hitting T.J. Jones for a four-yard touchdown two plays later to pull within seven. That's as close as New York would get, as the Bills responded with a touchdown of their own to take a 28-14 lead and proceeded to intercept Manning on a deep ball. Manning's improvement after halftime gives him some breathing room when it comes to retaining the starting job over rookie Daniel Jones, but his lack of receiving weapons and eroding skills make Manning a low-tier fantasy option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...