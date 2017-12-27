Giants' Eli Manning: Plans to play in 2018

Manning said Tuesday during a weekly radio appearance that he isn't considering retirement and hopes to remain with the Giants in 2018, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. "I don't know what's going to happen, I don't think anyone does," Manning said of the Giants' plans for him next season. "I love playing football, I love playing quarterback, and I want to continue to do it for the Giants. This is the only team I ever wanted to play for and I don't want to change. I do understand how this season has gone and new people [are] coming in. If they want to make a change, then we'll go down that road."

With only 18 touchdown passes through 14 appearances this season, Manning is on pace to finish with his fewest scores since 2013, when he also tossed a career-high 27 interceptions. An injury ravaged receiving corps hasn't helped Manning's cause during the Giants' nightmarish 2-13 campaign, but it's unclear if the soon-to-be 37-year-old is a viable starting option for a contending club at this stage of his career. The future of Manning, who will start the Giants' season finale against the Redskins on Sunday but could give way to rookie backup Davis Webb at some point during the contest, probably won't be sussed out until the team hires a new general manager and head coach, likely at some point in January. The veteran has two years remaining on his contract and is guaranteed a hefty bonus if he stays on the roster before free agency opens March 14.