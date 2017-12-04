Giants' Eli Manning: Plans to play next year
Manning said he plans to play in 2018, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
While Archie Manning recently hinted that his son might consider retirement, it sounds as if Eli wants to continue his playing career. The 37-year-old served in a backup role for the first time since 2004 in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Oakland, but he did look competent this season prior to being benched, completing 62.5 percent of his passes with a 14:7 TD:INT ratio while directing an injury-marred Big Blue offense. Even if the Giants are ready to move in another direction, Manning could draw interest as a potential starter from teams in search of a stopgap at the position. The Broncos, Jaguars and Cardinals currently look like the strongest fits.
