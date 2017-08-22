Giants' Eli Manning: Plays most of first half
Manning completed 10 of 14 passes for 80 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Browns.
Manning played all but one drive in the first half, helping his team to three points along the way. Although the veteran wasn't very productive, Manning will pleased to get some extended work under his belt in the buildup to the regular season.
