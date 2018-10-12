Giants' Eli Manning: Poor game in prime time

Manning completed 24 of 43 passes for 281 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also took four sacks and fumbled, though it was recovered by his own team.

Manning's stat like was poor, but it understates how badly he actually played, throwing passes too high, too low and off target. He was bailed out on some catch and runs by Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham, and Beckham again caught some balls that were off the mark. The Giants don't have great alternatives on the roster, but it's hard to see how a team can tolerate this level of QB play given the top-shelf offensive skill players around him.