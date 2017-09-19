Giants' Eli Manning: Punished in losing effort
Manning completed 22 of 32 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Lions.
Manning was regularly put under pressure, culminating in him being sacked five times. Despite the return of star wideout Odell Beckham, New York's passing attack accounted for just one play of over 20 yards. While Manning's interception only came after rookie Evan Engram tipped a pass, the rookie was on the receiving end of the Giants' lone touchdown thus far this season -- an 18-yard connection with Manning during the second quarter. Following two atrocious offensive performances, Manning and company are tasked with righting the ship at the division-rival Eagles in Week 3.
