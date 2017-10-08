Giants' Eli Manning: Racks up 225 passing yards
Manning completed 21 of 36 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers.
When one considers Manning lost Odell Beckham (left leg), Brandon Marshall (ankle), Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) throughout the afternoon, his final line is fair enough. Having said that, Manning was sacked five times, which was likely due to a lack of open receivers as the corps dwindled in capable players. The Giants have two games remaining before a bye in Week 8, so his receiving corps will seemingly be lacking in any sort of depth for the foreseeable future, especially with Beckham in line for surgery. Manning's prospects will be hurt further next Sunday against a staunch Broncos squad coming off their own bye week.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Fires for pair of scores•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Throws three touchdown passes in comeback attempt•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Punished in losing effort•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Flounders on Sunday Night Football•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Plays first quarter•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Plays most of first half•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week