Giants' Eli Manning: Racks up 225 passing yards

Manning completed 21 of 36 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers.

When one considers Manning lost Odell Beckham (left leg), Brandon Marshall (ankle), Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) throughout the afternoon, his final line is fair enough. Having said that, Manning was sacked five times, which was likely due to a lack of open receivers as the corps dwindled in capable players. The Giants have two games remaining before a bye in Week 8, so his receiving corps will seemingly be lacking in any sort of depth for the foreseeable future, especially with Beckham in line for surgery. Manning's prospects will be hurt further next Sunday against a staunch Broncos squad coming off their own bye week.