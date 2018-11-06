Giants' Eli Manning: Retaining starting job for Week 10
Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed that Manning would retain the starting quarterback job for Monday's game against the 49ers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
In light of Manning's poor play through the Giants' first eight games, there was some thought that Shurmur might make a change behind center coming out of a Week 9 bye, but those plans likely went out the window after rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta was arrested Oct. 30 on three charges. Shurmur relayed Tuesday that Lauletta wouldn't be suspended by the team following the arrest, but the misstep will be enough for Manning to get at least one more start. It's worth noting that Shurmur wouldn't commit to Manning starting for the remainder of the season, according to Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, so the veteran signal-caller will need to step up his performance if he's to earn future opportunities beyond Week 10. Manning returns to action with a favorable matchup against a non-contending San Francisco squad short on secondary talent, but his struggles to evade the pass rush and poor downfield accuracy could continue to hinder his effectiveness.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 10 Waiver Wire
Even at this point in the season, there are plenty of impact names to target on the waiver...
-
MNF Reactions: Cooper's debut
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and anything else you...
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...