Giants' Eli Manning: Sent in for X-rays after game
Manning had X-rays taken on his neck following Sunday's loss to the Chargers, though they came back negative, Gary Myers of the New York Daily News reports.
Manning absorbed a hard hit from Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on the last series of the game and was subsequently kneed in the head by teammate Ereck Flowers in the pile-up. Fortunately, the quarterback didn't sustain a concussion as his post-game medical evaluation seems to have been more of a precaution than anything else. In fact, Manning himself said he was "fine," according to James Kratch of NJ Advance Media. While it wouldn't be that big of a surprise to see Manning open the week on the injury report, it doesn't seem like his availability for Week 6 against the Broncos is in any danger.
