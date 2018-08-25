Giants' Eli Manning: Sharp in full half Friday

Manning completed 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Giants' 22-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

Although he never found the end zone while playing the entire first half, Manning led the Giants to field goals on each of his last four drives. The veteran quarterback was sharp while connecting often with Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram before the latter exited the game with a concussion. Friday likely represented Manning's final taste of exhibition action, meaning he'd next suit up for a tough Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars. Although Engram's status is now in question, Manning is likely to have Saquon Barkley (hamstring) back at his disposal for that contest, while Odell Beckham, Jr. is fully expected to suit up after sitting out all of preseason.