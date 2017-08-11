Giants' Eli Manning: Sitting out Friday
Manning will be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Steelers.
As expected, Manning won't see any action in the Giants' first exhibition tilt, allowing Josh Johnson to get the nod at quarterback. The development could be the first inkling that head coach Ben McAdoo is leaning toward Johnson as the backup quarterback over Geno Smith. No matter, Manning has started 199 consecutive regular-season contests, so Johnson and Smith are unlikely to see much more than garbage-time snaps in 2017.
