Giants' Eli Manning: Slated for backup duty Sunday

Manning will be the backup to starting quarterback Geno Smith for Sunday's game in Oakland, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

On Tuesday, head coach Ben McAdoo made the decision to elevate Smith and presumably rookie Davis Webb in what has become a lost season for the Giants. One day later, McAdoo termed Webb the No. 3 quarterback for Week 13, meaning Manning will be active and available behind Smith. Although an appearance this weekend isn't likely, Manning could see snaps in certain scenarios.