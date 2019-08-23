Giants' Eli Manning: Solid in short tuneup
Manning played just the opening drive of Thursday's 25-23 preseason win over the Bengals, completing four of eight passes for 41 yards.
Manning looked sharp in leading the offense to a field goal, but his receivers didn't do him any favors with a couple drops, including one in the end zone. The veteran quarterback will almost certainly sit out the final preseason game next week and is locked into the Week 1 starting role over rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones. Manning will hope to have Sterling Shepard (thumb) available by that point, especially with New York's receiving corps already missing Golden Tate (suspension) for the first four games.
