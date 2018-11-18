Giants' Eli Manning: Solid in Week 11 win
Manning completed 17 of 18 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush and fumbled once but recovered.
Manning had only one incompletion - a bad miss of a wide-open Saquon Barkley running free down the sideline - but otherwise was more accurate than usual. Barkley did the rest of the damage on the ground, which helped lead to Manning's third-lowest passing yardage total of the season. Manning's 12.83 YPA was actually a season high, meaning that his stellar day didn't just consist of dink-and-dunk throws. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort versus the Eagles in Week 12.
