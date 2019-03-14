Giants' Eli Manning: Still part of plan in New York
The Giants are expected to retain Manning for 2019, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.
Trading away Odell Beckham might seem to hint at a rebuild, but the Giants apparently believe they can compete in 2019 with an offense built around Saquon Barkley and the running game. A final decision on Manning should be clear by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, at which point he'll receive a $5 million bonus if he's still on the roster. Given the current state of their defense and wideout corps, it's hard to understand why the Giants believe a past-his-prime, 38-year-old quarterback is more valuable than the $17 million in cap space his release would create.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...