Giants' Eli Manning: Still part of plan in New York

The Giants are expected to retain Manning for 2019, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.

Trading away Odell Beckham might seem to hint at a rebuild, but the Giants apparently believe they can compete in 2019 with an offense built around Saquon Barkley and the running game. A final decision on Manning should be clear by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, at which point he'll receive a $5 million bonus if he's still on the roster. Given the current state of their defense and wideout corps, it's hard to understand why the Giants believe a past-his-prime, 38-year-old quarterback is more valuable than the $17 million in cap space his release would create.

