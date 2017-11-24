Giants' Eli Manning: Stuggles in Thanksgiving loss

Manning completed 13-of-27 passes for just 113 yards and an interception in Thursday's 20-10 loss to the Redskins.

The Giants struggled offensively the whole evening. Their only touchdown came off an interception in the third-quarter. Manning did not get much help from his receivers, as there were several drops on the evening. He will look to bounce back when the Giants face the Raiders in Week 13.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop