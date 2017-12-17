Giants' Eli Manning: Throws for 434 yards
Manning completed 37 of 57 passes for 434 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 34-29 loss to the Eagles.
You could almost hear Green Day's "Time of Your Life" playing as Manning carved up Philly's secondary on his way to his first 400-yard game since Week 6 of 2016. After the Giants gave away the team's early lead, Manning nearly brought the Giants back on a 57-yard catch-and-run to Tavarres King late in the third quarter, but a two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Eagles padded their lead before the final whistle. Manning will be hard to trust as the season closes out. The Giants may want to get a look at rookie Davis Webb before what should be a tumultuous offseason. If this ends up being Manning's final start in the Meadowlands, it was bittersweet.
