Giants' Eli Manning: Throws one pass

Manning completed his lone pass attempt for three yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jets.

Manning worked a three-play first drive before giving way to rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones, who threw a touchdown in his lone drive of action. Barring a spectacular preseason from Jones, Manning is locked in as the Week 1 starter under center and will be used sparingly during the exhibition slate.

