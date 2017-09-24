Giants' Eli Manning: Throws three touchdown passes in comeback attempt

Manning completed 35 of 47 passes for 366 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles.

Manning got off to a miserable start to the game, throwing a pair of picks as his team was held off the board through the first three quarters. He caught fire in the fourth, however, completing two short touchdown passes to Odell Beckham before Sterling Shepard took one 77 yards to the house. Unfortunately, Manning was unable to do much with his last possessions and saw the hosts convert a 61-yard field goal as time expired to win it. Despite the loss, the veteran finally broke out for a big performance and will look to do the same next week against the Buccaneers.