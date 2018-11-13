Giants' Eli Manning: Throws three touchdowns in comeback win

Manning completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 27-23 win over the 49ers.

Manning's final touchdown went to Sterling Shepard with under a minute left to give New York a dramatic victory. Although penalties helped the Giants move down the field late, Manning found Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley for big gains to put them in scoring position. He also hooked up with star wideout Odell Beckham for his first two touchdowns, giving him a season high in passing scores. Without any turnovers either, Manning heads into Week 11's matchup against the Buccaneers in relatively good form.