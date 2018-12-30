Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two TD passes

Manning completed 24 of 41 pass attempts for 301 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble.

Manning completed just 59 percent of his attempts, but some big plays allowed him to top 300 passing yards for the fifth time this season. He connected with Evan Engram and Cody Latimer for touchdowns, upping his total to 21 on the season. Unfortunately, Manning also turned the ball over 15 times and failed to take full advantage of the wealth of options at the skill positions that the Giants boast. This ineptitude could force the team to move on from Manning during the offseason, whether it be in free agency or via the draft.