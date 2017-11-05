Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two touchdowns in loss

Manning completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble.

Manning lost a fumble on the opening drive that set up a touchdown for the visitors and threw an interception that proceeded a field goal just before the half. He connected with Tavaris King for a short touchdown in the first and hit Evan Engram in the end zone in the fourth, but the game was already well out of reach by that point. Manning simply doesn't have the weapons at his disposal to put up big numbers on a weekly basis and has now been held under 240 passing yards in six of eight contests this season. He'll look to bounce back next week in a favorable matchup with the 49ers.