Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two touchdowns versus 49ers
Manning completed 28 of 37 pass attempts for 273 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the 49ers. He also lost a fumble.
Manning completed a superb 76 percent of his passes and finished with his third-highest yardage total of the season. He completed touchdown passes to Evan Engram and Roger Lewis, giving him multiple TDs for the second straight week. Manning has yet to put together a consistent run of strong form this season and has 14 touchdowns compared to 10 turnovers, but he's played more effectively of late and will go up against a beatable Chiefs defense in Week 11.
