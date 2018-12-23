Giants' Eli Manning: Tops 300 yards in loss
Manning completed 25 of 33 passing attempts for 309 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts. He also rushed twice for no yards and another touchdown.
Manning found Scott Simonson for a three-yard touchdown to help the Giants jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. While he wouldn't pass for another score, he would add one on the ground in the third, but in the end, it would not be enough for the victory. The 37-year-old may have played his final game for New York as there has been speculation that he would be replaced by rookie Kyle Lauletta for the final week of the regular season at home against Dallas prior to being released in the offseason.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Won't be replaced Week 16•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Two turnovers in loss to Titans•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: May stick with team in 2019•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Tosses three TDs in blowout win•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Confirmed as Week 14 starter•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Underwhelming day in OT win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16