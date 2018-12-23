Giants' Eli Manning: Tops 300 yards in loss

Manning completed 25 of 33 passing attempts for 309 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts. He also rushed twice for no yards and another touchdown.

Manning found Scott Simonson for a three-yard touchdown to help the Giants jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. While he wouldn't pass for another score, he would add one on the ground in the third, but in the end, it would not be enough for the victory. The 37-year-old may have played his final game for New York as there has been speculation that he would be replaced by rookie Kyle Lauletta for the final week of the regular season at home against Dallas prior to being released in the offseason.