Giants' Eli Manning: Tops 300 yards in Week 1 loss

Manning completed 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants' passing game was focused on shorter routes and getting the ball out of Eli's hands quickly, which didn't do much for his yards per attempt but did help keep him from getting sacked -- he was brought down only once by DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas pass rush. If the defense continues to dig big holes for the team, Manning may be forced to air things out a little more as the season progresses, but that's not likely to be an issue against the Bills in Week 2.