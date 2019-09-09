Giants' Eli Manning: Tops 300 yards in Week 1 loss
Manning completed 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.
The Giants' passing game was focused on shorter routes and getting the ball out of Eli's hands quickly, which didn't do much for his yards per attempt but did help keep him from getting sacked -- he was brought down only once by DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas pass rush. If the defense continues to dig big holes for the team, Manning may be forced to air things out a little more as the season progresses, but that's not likely to be an issue against the Bills in Week 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...