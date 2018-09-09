Giants' Eli Manning: Tosses pick-six in Week 1 loss

Manning completed 23 of 37 passes for 224 yards and an interception while failing to throw a touchdown and rushing once for two yards in Sunday's 20-15, Week 1 loss to Jacksonville.

Little was expected of Manning against Jacksonville's vaunted pass defense, so this fantasy dud was hardly surprising. His lone interception was a costly mistake, as it was returned by Myles Jack for a 32-yard touchdown. On the bright side, Manning appears to be flanked by two elite playmakers now after having none for most of last season. Odell Beckham caught 11 balls for 111 yards while Saquon Barkley broke off a 68-yard touchdown run.