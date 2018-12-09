Giants' Eli Manning: Tosses three TDs in blowout win

Manning completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 40-16 win over the Redskins.

Manning helped his team to a 34-0 halftime lead with touchdowns of three yards to Sterling Shepard and six yards to Bennie Fowler. He added an 11-yard touchdown to Russell Shepard to make it 40-0 before exiting in favor of backup Kyle Lauletta. While he won't benefit from the numerous short fields that were provided by facing a Mark Sanchez-led offense, Manning should get top receiver Odell Beckham (quadriceps) back against the Titans in Week 15.