Giants' Eli Manning: Totals 297 passing yards
Manning completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.
Manning completed 70 percent of his passes and connected with eight different receivers as he delivered one of his better yardage totals of the season. He hit Saquon Barkley for a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter and helped build a big early lead, but he also threw a poor interception as he tried to force the ball to Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone just before halftime. Considering the final score of the game, Manning's mistake actually looms much larger than it would appear on the scoresheet. He'll look to bounce back next Sunday against the Bears, but a matchup against one of the league's best defenses isn't exactly ideal for the veteran.
