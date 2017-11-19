Giants' Eli Manning: Turnover-free in Week 11 win
Manning completed 19 of 35 passes for 205 yards without a touchdown or turnover while rushing twice for five yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime upset of the Chiefs.
It wasn't pretty, but Manning got the job done by protecting the ball in a defensive battle. He connected with Roger Lewis for an incredible 34-yard catch late in overtime to get to the two-yard line on 4th-and-6, setting up Aldrick Rosas' game-winning, 23-yard kick. Manning's touchdown-to-interception ratio remains an underwhelming 14:6.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two touchdowns versus 49ers•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two touchdowns in loss•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Kept in check Sunday•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Guides G-men to upset in Denver•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Sent in for X-rays after game•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Racks up 225 passing yards•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...