Giants' Eli Manning: Turnover-free in Week 11 win

Manning completed 19 of 35 passes for 205 yards without a touchdown or turnover while rushing twice for five yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime upset of the Chiefs.

It wasn't pretty, but Manning got the job done by protecting the ball in a defensive battle. He connected with Roger Lewis for an incredible 34-yard catch late in overtime to get to the two-yard line on 4th-and-6, setting up Aldrick Rosas' game-winning, 23-yard kick. Manning's touchdown-to-interception ratio remains an underwhelming 14:6.