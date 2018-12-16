Giants' Eli Manning: Two turnovers in loss to Titans

Manning completed 21 of 44 pass attempts for 229 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, also losing a fumble during Sunday's 17-0 loss to Tennessee.

Manning committed two vital turnovers during Sunday's loss -- throwing an interception inside the Titans' 30-yard line on the opening drive of the second half, and later fumbling while trying to avoid a sack, gifting Tennessee with a touchdown that helped push it's lead to 14 points. It's been dismal both on the field and in fantasy for Manning, posting fewer than 14 points (standard scoring) in three of his past four outings, while committing six turnovers over that span. Manning has finished 23rd or worst in quarterback scoring three times since Week 12, a trend that has potential to continue when the Giants take on a Colts defense that entered the weekend allowing 19 passing touchdowns in 2018, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL.