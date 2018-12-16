Giants' Eli Manning: Two turnovers in loss to Titans
Manning completed 21 of 44 pass attempts for 229 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, also losing a fumble during Sunday's 17-0 loss to Tennessee.
Manning committed two vital turnovers during Sunday's loss -- throwing an interception inside the Titans' 30-yard line on the opening drive of the second half, and later fumbling while trying to avoid a sack, gifting Tennessee with a touchdown that helped push it's lead to 14 points. It's been dismal both on the field and in fantasy for Manning, posting fewer than 14 points (standard scoring) in three of his past four outings, while committing six turnovers over that span. Manning has finished 23rd or worst in quarterback scoring three times since Week 12, a trend that has potential to continue when the Giants take on a Colts defense that entered the weekend allowing 19 passing touchdowns in 2018, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: May stick with team in 2019•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Tosses three TDs in blowout win•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Confirmed as Week 14 starter•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Underwhelming day in OT win•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Totals 297 passing yards•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Solid in Week 11 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15