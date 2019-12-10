Giants' Eli Manning: Unclear if another start is on tap
Coach Pat Shurmur isn't sure whether Manning or Daniel Jones (ankle) will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. "I couldn't tell you that at this point," Shurmur said Tuesday.
On Monday in Philadelphia, Manning was given a shot to take the field for the first time since Week 2, but despite a throwback first half, he and the Giants ultimately fell in overtime. Overall, he completed 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns while losing a yard on two carries. Before making a decision on the Giants' starting QB for Week 15, Shurmur wants to see how Jones moves about on his "moderate" high-ankle sprain this week, which may mean the rookie signal-caller makes an appearance at practice. In any case, Shurmer disputed the report that Jones is set to sit out 2-to-4 weeks, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. We should have a better idea on Manning's prospects for another start by week's end.
