Giants' Eli Manning: Underwhelming day in OT win
Manning completed 19 of 35 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Giants' 30-27 overtime win over the Bears on Sunday.
Manning mustered a scant 4.9 YPA and turned in his lowest passing yardage total of the season in a very tough matchup. The 15-year veteran was able to connect with Odell Beckham, Jr. for a one-yard score late in the third quarter, after the star receiver had notched the first passing touchdown of the day for the Giants with a nifty 49-yard connection with Russell Shepard on a trick play. The veteran signal-caller did come through with a clutch eight-yard completion to Sterling Shepard on third-and-2 in overtime, which led to Aldrick Rosas' go-ahead 44-yard field goal that eventually proved to be the difference. Manning will look to get his numbers back up to par when he faces the Redskins in a Week 14 matchup.
