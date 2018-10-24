Giants' Eli Manning: Will remain starter

Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Tuesday that Manning would remain the Giants' starting quarterback Week 8 against the Redskins, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

Shurmur also relayed that New York wouldn't explore the trade market for another quarterback ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline, but that was always a likely outcome with the 1-6 Giants trending toward another losing season. The 37-year-old Manning no longer looks like the solution behind center for the Giants, but he may have at least temporarily delayed a changing of the guard by submitting one of his better outings of the season Monday in a 23-20 loss to the Falcons, completing 27 of 38 passes for 399 yards and a touchdown. Even so, it wouldn't be a major surprise if the Giants pulled the plug on their longtime starter at some point in the second half of the season and gave rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta an extended look.