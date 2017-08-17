Giants' Eli Manning: Will see action Monday
Head coach Ben McAdoo expects Manning to suit up and play in the Giants' second and third games of the preseason.
With preparation for the 2017 season in mind, Manning will receive his first handful of in-game reps Monday in Cleveland. However, his most extensive run will likely occur in preseason Week 3, when the Giants face off with the Jets on Saturday, Aug. 26. Once McAdoo feels good about Manning, the offense will be directed by some combination of Josh Johnson, Geno Smith and rookie Davis Webb.
