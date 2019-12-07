Giants' Eli Manning: Will start Monday

Manning will start Monday's contest against the Eagles after Daniel Jones (ankle) was officially ruled out, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

This shouldn't come as a surprise considering conversation all throughout the week seemed to indicate Jones would be unavailable Monday. As a result, the 38-year-old quarterback will make his 233 start of his professional career, but his first since Week 2. What's more, he'll be without his star tight end Evan Engram (foot), who was somewhat surprisingly ruled out for another week, but Manning will still have a dangerous trio of wide receivers at his disposal in the form of Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton, all of whom are expected to play.