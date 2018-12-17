Giants' Eli Manning: Won't be replaced Week 16

Manning will get the start Week 16 in Indianapolis, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coach Pat Shurmur didn't wait long to kill any speculation about Kyle Lauletta getting the Week 16 start now that the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention. There is some chance the rookie could take snaps as a mid-game replacement, especially if Manning struggles early against a red-hot Colts defense. Shurmur didn't comment on the plan for Week 17.