Giants' Eli Manning: Won't play Thursday

Coach Pat Shurmur said Sunday that Manning won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Manning looked sharp in his recent preseason tune-up, and it's likely the team is holding him out to prevent injury. The veteran is still locked in to start Week 1 over sixth-overall pick Daniel Jones despite his absence Thursday. In the meantime, Jones will start the team's third preseason game, and will likely play most of the game.