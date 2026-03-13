Campbell (ankle) and the Giants agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Campbell will have a new home in New York with the Giants after spending the last five years of his NFL career with Miami. He mostly served on special teams in 2025 and logged five tackles (four solo) across 10 regular-season games. Campbell ended the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury but should be available for offseason programming.