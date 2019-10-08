Penny could be in store for an elevated role in the Giants' game plan Thursday against the Patriots with neither Saquon Barkley (ankle) nor Wayne Gallman (concussion) expected to be available to play, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Barkley was a limited participant in practice Tuesday while Gallman was held out of the session entirely, but with the Giants facing a quick turnaround for their Week 6 matchup, the team will likely err on the side of caution with its franchise back and hold him out for a third straight contest. If that's the case, the Giants will count Penny and Jon Hilliman as the lone healthy backfield options on the 53-man roster, though the team would almost certainly promote Austin Walter from the practice squad before Thursday to provide additional depth. Though he's listed as a fullback, Penny spent the first two years in the pro ranks as a tailback and owns a 3.9 yard-per-carry mark over 46 career totes. Considering that Hilliman is an undrafted rookie who has delivered underwhelming production to date, it wouldn't be surprising if the Giants ultimately chose to lean more heavily on Penny as Thursday's contest unfolds.